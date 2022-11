Portis will come off the bench in Monday's game against Atlanta.

Portis drew the start Saturday against Oklahoma City in the power forward spot with Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) ruled out, but he'll return to his usual bench role with Antetokounmpo back in action Monday evening. Portis is averaging 13.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in eight games off the bench this season.