Portis finished Monday's 126-117 win over the Pistons with 21 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one block in 31 minutes.

After coming off the bench the last four games, Portis returned to the starting five and delivered his 35th double-double of the season. In fact, the 28-year-old has double-doubles in four of his five starts in March, and he missed the fifth by a single rebound. If Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) misses additional time, Portis figures to be one of the biggest beneficiaries.