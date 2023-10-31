Portis registered 16 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 19 minutes during Monday's 122-114 victory over Miami.

Portis has been one of the most productive bench players in the league over the last few seasons, and while the current campaign is only three games old, he's once again putting up solid numbers and showing that ability to produce when called upon duty. Portis has yet to play more than 21 minutes in a game and has come off the bench in each of those appearances, yet he's also scored in double digits each time. Through three games, he's putting up 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks across 19.7 minutes per game.