Portis recorded 19 points (9-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt), eight rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 123-114 overtime loss to the 76ers.

Portis got the nod at power forward since he made the most of his first start of the season, and the veteran has now scored in double digits in all but one of his previous seven appearances. Over that stretch, the veteran forward is averaging 12.6 points, 5.6 boards and 0.7 steals per game. Portis will retain fantasy value as long as he can make things happen as a scorer and rebounder.