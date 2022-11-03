Portis contributed 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), nine rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 116-91 victory over the Pistons.

Portis has been forced to settle into a bench role after being a starter for most of last season. but he's done a good job in that role. Even though he ended just one rebound away from posting a double-double, the veteran big man has recorded that feat in four of his first seven contests. While the bench role conspires against his upside, Portis should remain a valuable fantasy alternative in most formats even if he's not playing as many minutes as he was last season.