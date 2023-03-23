Portis chipped in 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-8 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 130-94 win over San Antonio.

Portis struggled to get going early, going just 2-of-8 from the floor for seven points in the first half while adding only two rebounds. He turned things around after the break, however, knocking down five of six field-goal attempts for 12 points to go along with eight boards and a steal. The Bucks' forward finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds on the night to notch his fourth double-double this month. The one blemish on the night for Portis came at the free-throw line, where he went just 2-of-8 and he's now shooting a season-low 62.5 percent from the charity stripe in March.