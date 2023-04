Portis will return to the second unit for Monday's Game 4 versus Miami.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) is returning from a two-game absence, so he'll replace Portis in the first unit and will be joined by Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez. With the return to the reserve role, Portis' minutes will likely dip to the low-20s.