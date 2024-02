Portis will come off the bench for Tuesday's game against the Suns.

Although Brook Lopez (personal) is out again, the Bucks are rolling with Robin Lopez as their starting center Tuesday. Portis had one of his best games of the season Sunday against the Jazz, producing 27 points (11-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and three steals over 36 minutes.