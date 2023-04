Portis isn't starting Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against Miami on Sunday.

Portis drew the start in last weekend's regular-season finale since the Bucks rested their entire starting lineup, but he'll unsurprisingly retreat to the bench for the team's first playoff matchup. The 28-year-old has averaged 12.6 points and 9.1 rebounds in 23.9 minutes per game off the bench this year.