Portis will come off the bench in the Bucks' season opener against the 76ers, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Portis started in 59 of the Bucks' regular season games last year mostly due to Brook Lopez's long-term injury. This season, the 27-year-old will begin Milwaukee's opening game of the season on the bench as Brook Lopez will start. Expect Portis to still see plenty of action against Philadephia.