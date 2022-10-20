Portis will come off the bench in the Bucks' season opener against the 76ers, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Portis started in 59 of the Bucks' regular season games last year mostly due to Brook Lopez's long-term injury. This season, the 27-year-old will begin Milwaukee's opening game of the season on the bench as Brook Lopez will start. Expect Portis to still see plenty of action against Philadephia.
More News
-
Bucks' Bobby Portis: Scores 15 points in loss Saturday•
-
Bucks' Bobby Portis: Returning to Bucks on four-year deal•
-
Bucks' Bobby Portis: Declines player option•
-
Bucks' Bobby Portis: Huge impact in win•
-
Bucks' Bobby Portis: Moves to bench for Game 3•
-
Bucks' Bobby Portis: Near double-double in loss•