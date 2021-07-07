Portis will come off the bench for Tuesday's Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Suns, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) available and starting, Portis will come off the bench. As a reserve in the playoffs, Portis is averaging 8.0 points and 4.9 rebounds in 16.7 minutes per game.