Portis isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta, Lauren L. Williams of MLive.com reports.

Portis has started three of Milwaukee's last four contests while the Bucks dealt with injuries to Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Grayson Allen (illness), but he'll come off the bench Monday with the first unit returning to health. Portis made the most of his starting opportunities, securing double-doubles in two of his three starts.