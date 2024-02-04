Portis posted 12 points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 129-117 victory over Dallas.

Portis is averaging 12.8 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from deep in 24.4 minutes across his last five contests. Portis is spending 63.0 percent of his minutes as a center for Milwaukee, and his defensive rebounding rate ranks in the 82nd percentile, just below Deandre Ayton but just above Jarrett Allen.