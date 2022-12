Portis contributed 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes during Friday's 133-129 loss to the Lakers.

Portis has now registered a double-double in each of his last three games, shooting 51.4 percent from the field over this brief stretch. The forward has come off the bench in six straight matchups, but he continues to log substantial minutes (25.5) as one of Milwaukee's most valuable bench players.