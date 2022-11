Portis recorded 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 113-98 win over the Cavaliers.

Portis had his third straight double-double Wednesday and his ninth in 14 games this season. Portis is averaging 13.1 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 26.6 minutes per game in 2022-23.