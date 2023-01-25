Portis (knee) was diagnosed Wednesday with a sprained MCL and is expected to miss time, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

While a firm timetable for Portis' return isn't yet clear, his impending absence is discouraging for the Bucks, who recently got Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton back from injury-related absences of their own. Portis sustained his injury in Monday's win over Detroit and was already ruled out Wednesday against the Nuggets. He's been in the midst of one of the best years of his career, as he averaged 14.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 26.5 minutes per game over his first 47 appearances of the season.