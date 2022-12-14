Portis provided 25 points (11-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and one block across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 128-111 victory over the Warriors.

Portis was locked in from the field in this one, knocking down 73.3 percent of his looks. He also secured his second straight double-double with the help of 11 rebounds, seven coming on the defensive end of the court. Portis continues to serve as a valuable piece of the puzzle for Milwaukee, averaging 16.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists through six matchups in December.