Portis totaled 23 points (9-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt), 11 rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Saturday's 114-102 loss to the Cavaliers.

Portis was efficient from the field and notched a double-double for the third straight game -- and for the eighth time in 11 appearances this month. The veteran forward has been starting of late with Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) sidelined and has thrived in the role, averaging 16.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per contest since jumping to the starting unit.