Portis finished with 27 points (9-18 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 105-92 victory over the Bulls.

Portis has compiled an astounding 46 points and 33 rebounds over his last two games. He's now racked up 38 double-doubles this season. Portis was raining in threes Wednesday and he has connected on 15 of 27 threes over his last four games.