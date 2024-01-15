Portis amassed 22 points (9-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes during Sunday's 143-142 overtime victory over Sacramento.

Portis stepped up for a Milwaukee team that was without Khris Middleton for the second leg of their back-to-back set. The forward recorded his seventh double-double of the season in the win, and he's in the midst of his best stretch of the campaign. Over his last three games, Portis holds averages of 20.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.0 three-pointers in just 22.8 minutes.