Portis had 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), 15 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 138-122 victory over the Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Portis entered the starting lineup with teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) sidelined and provided a massive double-double in the Game 2 blowout. Not only did the seven-year vet collect a game-high 15 rebounds, but he also set a playoff career-high assist mark with five dimes. Portis dominated the glass early and collected nine boards before the half. As long as he remains in the starting lineup, Portis should continue to provide solid stats across the board.