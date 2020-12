Portis scored 14 points (7-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), and added 13 rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes of Saturday's 112-102 preseason loss to Dallas.

Although Portis didn't get the start, he led the bench in minutes and played more than all but four of his teammates. The 25-year-old was also the game leader in rebounds. He'll likely earn more playing time if he can keep producing efforts like this.