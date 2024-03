Portis provided 14 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals in 28 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 111-99 win over Charlotte.

It's the ninth double-double of the season for Portis, who saw his usage and production increase in February. Over 12 games on the month, the 29-year-old forward averaging 15.3 points, 7.4 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.4 threes and 1.2 steals in only 26.0 minutes a contest, emerging as a key piece of the Bucks' experienced second unit.