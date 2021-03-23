Portis recorded 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds and four assists across 25 minutes Monday in the Bucks' 140-113 win over the Pacers.

Portis delivered his best all-around outing in more than a month, though it comes with the caveat that reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) was out of the lineup. Unless Antetokounmpo misses more time with what's believed to be a minor injury, Portis could struggle to deliver value to fantasy managers in 12-team leagues. Over the Bucks' previous five games since the All-Star break, Portis was averaging 8.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 three-pointers and 0.8 assists in 17.0 minutes per contest.