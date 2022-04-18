Portis closed with 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 23 minutes during Sunday's 93-86 victory over the Bulls.

Portis came off the bench and helped push Milwaukee to a victory after blowing a double-digit lead early on. As long as he's healthy, the big man will continue to serve as the Bucks' first big man off the bench behind Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Veteran Serge Ibaka, who Milwaukee picked up at the deadline, was essentially dropped from the rotation when Lopez returned from back surgery in mid-March.