Portis totaled 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four steals and three assists in a 143-136 loss to the Rockets on Thursday.

Portis picked up his 10th double-double of the season and also matched a career-high steals total. The forward has scored in double figures in four of his last five games and could be relied upon for additional scoring if Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle), who left the game early in the first quarter and did not return, is forced to miss additional time. Portis has averaged 13.0 points and 6.8 rebounds across his last five contests.