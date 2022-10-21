Portis racked up 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and 10 rebounds across 23 minutes during Thursday's 90-88 win over Philadelphia.

Portis did most of his damage in the third quarter, scoring nine points and grabbing six boards in seven minutes while making four of his six shot attempts. The 27-year-old started 59 contests for the Bucks last season while Brook Lopez was out with a back injury, but it looks like he'll return to a reserve role for Milwaukee this year. He's a career 38.3 percent shooter from three-point range and is capable of providing offensive value off the bench, as he did in the third quarter Thursday.