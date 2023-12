Portis ended Saturday's 130-111 victory over the Knicks with 23 points (9-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and two steals across 27 minutes off the bench.

It was the fifth double-double of the season for Portis, but three of them have come in the last five games. The veteran big is having a strong December overall, averaging 16.2 points, 7.7 boards and 1.7 threes in 23.9 minutes over the last 10 games.