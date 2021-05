Portis scored 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 21 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's win over the Magic.

The 26-year-old continues to give the Bucks solid numbers, primarily from the second unit. Over his last seven games, Portis is averaging 11.3 points, 9.0 boards and 1.4 steals in 19.4 minutes.