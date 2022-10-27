Portis logged 20 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks and two steals in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 110-99 win over the Nets.

Portis scored 16 points in the first half in 14 minutes. He took only three shots in the second half but pulled down five boards and added a blocked shot. It was his best performance of the season and his 26 minutes played were his most of the year. He's off to a strong start, averaging 14.7 points and 9.7 rebounds while making 55.9 percent of his shots and 45.5 percent of his tries from beyond the arc.