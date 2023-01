Portis logged 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes during Monday's 132-119 victory over the Pacers.

Portis finished second on the team in scoring while leading in rebounds, notching his second double-double in the last five games. Portis has tallied at least 20 points and 10 boards on seven occasions this season.