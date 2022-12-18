Portis supplied 22 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes during Saturday's 123-97 win over the Jazz.

Portis got the start due to the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), and he made the most of the opportunity. The veteran forward has looked impressive regardless of his role, as he's played both as a starter and off the bench, and should remain a valuable piece for the Bucks going forward. It wouldn't be shocking if he remains in the starting lineup when the Bucks take on the Pelicans on Monday, though that will depend almost entirely on whether Antetokoummpo recovers in time to play or not. Portis has 17 double-doubles on the season.