Portis totaled 14 points (6-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 44 minutes during Tuesday's 119-118 overtime loss to Indiana in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Portis received the starting nod in Tuesday's win-or-go-home game, recording his second double-double of the first round. However, the big man was inefficient from the field, and the Bucks were eliminated in a tight loss. Portis has a player option for the 2025-26 campaign, and he finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 13.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.7 steals across 25.4 minutes per game in 49 regular-season appearances (seven starts).