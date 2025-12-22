Portis amassed 16 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 39 minutes during Sunday's 103-100 loss to the Timberwolves.

Portis entered the starting lineup Sunday following a handful of strong outings, and he responded by posting his third double-double in his last four games. He wasn't quite as efficient from the field as he has been to begin the month (52.3 percent over seven appearances), but he still managed to provide a solid scoring boost. Whether he remains in the starting lineup or shifts back to the bench, Portis should continue to see high usage while the Bucks are without the services of Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf).