Portis scored 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and grabbed 13 rebounds Tuesday in a loss to the Warriors.

The 6-foot-10 center made his way into the starting lineup for only the second time this season in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee). Portis held his own in the opportunity, collecting his sixth double-double of the campaign. The sixth-year big man has been an important role player in his first season with the Bucks, posting per-game averages of 11.1 points, 6.9 boards and 1.1 three-pointers while shooting 53.0 percent from the field and 47.7 percent from deep.