Portis notched 18 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes during Friday's 128-99 win over the Heat.

Portis played just 22 minutes off the bench but still came through with the goods for fantasy managers. Despite being his first game back, he delivered plenty of energy and emotion, ending with his 30th double-double of the season. While he is likely to be eased back into things, the fact Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) only lasted six minutes could work in Portis's favor. Make sure he is not floating around on a waiver wire somewhere as a result of an impatient manager making an ill-informed decision.