Portis had 19 points (6-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 118-95 loss to the Wizards.

Portis moved into the starting lineup Sunday, compiling his third straight double-double. A top-70 player on the season, Portis continues to benefit whenever the Bucks are shorthanded, something that is becoming a regular occurrence in Milwaukee. If the team ever gets healthy, his value would likely take a hit but until then, managers should just keep rolling him out there with confidence.