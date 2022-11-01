Portis amassed 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Monday's 110-108 win over Detroit.

Portis notched his fourth double-double of the season, continuing what has been a decent start. Despite the strong play of Brook Lopez, Portis has still been able to carve out a meaningful role off the bench, putting up top-75 value in the process. The return of Khris Middleton is likely to impact his playing time, making this a potential sell-high opportunity.