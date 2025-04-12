Portis totaled 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 125-119 victory over Detroit.

Portis has logged three appearances since returning from a 25-game suspension due to a violation of the league's anti-drug policy, and he's scored in double digits in each of the three contests. The veteran should play a sizable role off the bench for the Bucks in the postseason, and his three appearances since his return to the hardwood show his role hasn't changed despite missing 25 games between mid-February and early April. Portis is averaging 16.3 points and 9.3 boards per game in those three contests.