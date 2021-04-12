Portis delivered 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, an assist and a steal across 23 minutes off the bench in Sunday's win over the Magic.

Portis returned to the bench after starting three straight games, but his production wasn't affected with the role change -- he now has four straight double-doubles and continues to be a reliable two-way presence for the Bucks. Either as a starter or as a reserve, Portis should remain a valuable fantasy asset in most formats. He has scored in double digits in seven of his last eight contests.