Portis registered 10 points (5-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 13 rebounds, two blocks and an assist across 25 minutes in Friday's loss against the Hornets.

Portis replaced Brook Lopez (back) as the Bucks changed their entire starting lineup due to a rash of injuries, and the veteran big man responded by posting his eighth double-double of the season. In fact, Portis has now started each of the Bucks' last three games and has recorded double-doubles in each one of those contests, so if he was already worth a look in most formats due to his contributions off the bench, he is enjoying a short-term uptick in his upside as long as he remains in the starting lineup. Portis has also scored in double digits in six of his last seven appearances.