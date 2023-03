Portis closed Wednesday's 149-136 win over the Pacers with 12 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and eight rebounds over 23 minutes.

Portis returned to the second unit with Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo returning to the starting five, finishing with bench-leading scoring and rebound totals while finishing two boards shy of a double-double. Portis has tallied at least 10 points and five rebounds in four of his last five outings.