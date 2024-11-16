Portis ended Saturday's 115-114 loss to the Hornets with 21 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes.

Despite battling through a right elbow contusion that kept him out of Wednesday's win over the Pistons, Portis returned Saturday and was the third-leading scorer for the Bucks behind Taurean Prince (23) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (22). Portis has scored in double digits in seven of his last eight outings, and over that span he has averaged 14.8 points and 8.3 rebounds over 24.1 minutes per game.