Portis totaled 21 points (9-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and three steals across 27 minutes in a 114-109 loss to the Thunder on Sunday.

Portis turned in another superb performance off the bench. In his first season with the Bucks, the forward is averaging 11.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists over just 21.7 minutes per game. More surprising is how efficient he has been, shooting a career-high 55.2 percent from the field and career-high 47.5 percent from three.