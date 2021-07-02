Portis is entering the starting lineup for Friday's Game 5 matchup against the Hawks, Steve Aschburner of NBA.com reports.

Portis will be making his first start of the 2021 NBA Playoffs in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) after the two-time MVP suffered a hyperextended left knee in the Game 4 loss to the Hawks. The 6-10 Portis was a DNP-CD in the final three games of the Eastern Conference semifinals against Brooklyn but has been incredibly efficient over the course of four games against the Hawks thus far. He's averaging 10.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in 17.8 minutes per game and will have a chance to improve on those marks with a new role in the starting lineup while Antetokounmpo remains sidelined.