Portis is starting Thursday's game against Miami.
Portis will get a shot with the first unit while Giannis Antetokounmpo gets time to recover from a sore knee. The Arkansas product's last start dates back to Jan. 1 against the Wizards, when he put up 19 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 30 minutes of action.
