Portis will start Sunday's game against the Jazz.

Portis will make his first start of the season with Brook Lopez (personal) out of the lineup. Portis has been playing well of late, averaging 12.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 24.4 minutes per game over his last five appearances. He will look to continue his strong play in a starting role.

