Portis will start Sunday's game against the Jazz.
Portis will make his first start of the season with Brook Lopez (personal) out of the lineup. Portis has been playing well of late, averaging 12.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 24.4 minutes per game over his last five appearances. He will look to continue his strong play in a starting role.
More News
-
Bucks' Bobby Portis: Consistent contributions continue•
-
Bucks' Bobby Portis: Puts up 20 points off bench•
-
Bucks' Bobby Portis: Approaches double-double Friday•
-
Bucks' Bobby Portis: Dominant in win•
-
Bucks' Bobby Portis: Top scorer off bench in blowout win•
-
Bucks' Bobby Portis: Minor slump continues•