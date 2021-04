Portis will start Wednesday's game against Minnesota.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) missing another contest, the Bucks will turn to Portis as his replacement Wednesday afternoon. The high-energy forward came off the bench Monday at Orlando, finishing with 16 points and 10 boards in 23 minutes. In the three previous games (all starts), Portis averaged 14.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 0.7 blocks across 29.3 minutes.