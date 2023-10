Portis tallied seven points (3-7 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes during Tuesday's preseason 108-102 loss to the Grizzlies.

Portis started in Tuesday's preseason contest with Giannis Antetokounmpo (rest) out. Portis made just 22 starts last season, but he will likely be one of Milwaukee's top options off the bench yet again in 2023-24.