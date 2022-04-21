Portis left Wednesday's 114-110 loss to Chicago after the first quarter and was subsequently diagnosed with a right eye abrasion. He contributed two points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds in six minutes.

Portis' early departure was one of two injury blows suffered by the Bucks in the contest; the other was Khris Middleton's exit in the fourth quarter due to a right MCL sprain. Per Scott Grodsky of CBS 58, coach Mike Budenholzer is optimistic about Portis' status moving forward, stating after the game that "he should be good." Portis could be called upon to fill some of the void in the likely scenario that Middleton is forced to miss time with his injury.